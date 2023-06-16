All Sections
South African president arrives in Ukraine to offer peace for refusing to arrest Putin

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 09:25
South African president arrives in Ukraine to offer peace for refusing to arrest Putin

Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, arrived in Ukraine on his way to Russia to offer peace with Russia if the International Criminal Court suspended the arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin and eased sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Source: Presidency | South Africa on Twitter, Reuters

Quote: "His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at Nemishaeve Railway Station in Ukraine and is received by Ukraine's Special Envoy for Africa & the Middle East Ambassador Maksym Subkh and South African Ambassador to Ukraine Mr Andre Groenewald."

Details: On Thursday 15 June, Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Poland before heading to Ukraine, Times Live reported. 

The leaders of South Africa, Egypt, Senegal, Uganda, Zambia and the Republic of Congo are leading a peacekeeping mission aimed at establishing peace after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As Reuters reported, these leaders are set to visit Kyiv on Friday and St Petersburg on Saturday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin respectively.

Among the measures that African politicians may propose are the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, the withdrawal of tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus, the suspension of the International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Putin, and the easing of anti-Russian sanctions. They also want an "unconditional agreement on grain and fertilisers", in which Africa is very interested.

