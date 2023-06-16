Russian strike damages private houses in Kyiv Oblast, victims reported

People were injured and private homes were damaged in Kyiv Oblast as a result of a Russian missile strike on 16 June.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Head of the Main Department of the National Police of Kyiv Oblast; Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from Niebytov: "Private houses have been damaged as a result of a Russian missile strike in one of the districts of Kyiv Oblast. A fire has broken out. There are casualties."

Details: The police, doctors, and the State Emergency Service staff are working at the scene.

Air defence forces were activated in Kyiv Oblast when the air-raid warning was in force on the morning of Friday, 16 June.

Kyiv City Administration has reported that 6 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 6 Kalibr cruise missiles and two reconnaissance UAVs were successfully destroyed in the airspace around Kyiv during a massive combined air attack on the capital.

