Delegation from Africa used bomb shelter during Russian attack – Reuters

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 16 June 2023, 13:22
Delegation from Africa used bomb shelter during Russian attack – Reuters

A delegation of the leaders of African countries used the bomb shelter during the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast on the afternoon of 16 June. 

Source: Reuters 

Details: Agency journalists heard explosions and saw a smoke trail from two missiles in the air. 

The Reuters team also saw how African leaders arrived in Kyiv in a convoy of cars and entered the hotel to use its bomb shelter.

Background:

  • The leaders of South Africa, Egypt, Senegal, Uganda, Zambia and the Republic of Congo are in Kyiv on a peacekeeping mission aimed at establishing peace after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Among the measures they may propose are the withdrawal of Russian troops, the withdrawal of tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus, the suspension of the ICC arrest warrant for Putin, and the easing of anti-Russian sanctions. They are also seeking an "unconditional agreement on grain and fertilisers", in which Africa is very interested.
  • During the African leaders' visit, Russia attacked Ukraine, including Kyiv, with Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles and drones.
  • Preliminary information indicates that Ukraine's air defence destroyed 12 missiles during the attack. Serhii Popko, the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said that these targets were shot down in the airspace around Kyiv.

