Missile strike on 16 June: air defence shot down 6 Kinzhals and 6 Kalibr missiles

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 16 June 2023, 12:26
According to preliminary information, Ukraine's air defence destroyed 12 missiles during the Russian attack in Ukraine on 16 June.

Source: Air Force Telegram channel

Quote: "According to preliminary data, the following targets were destroyed:

- 6 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

- 6 Kalibr cruise missiles;

- 2 reconnaissance UAVs.

Details: Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, adds that these targets were shot down in the airspace around Kyiv.

He further notes that there have been no reports of casualties or damage. The operational data is being collected and updated.

Quote: "Stay tuned for more reports. There is a high chance of another missile attack shortly. So, do not ignore the air raid warnings!"

Background:

