They want us to reduce our nuclear weapons – screw them – Putin
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has claimed that "Russia has more nuclear weapons than NATO countries" and is not going to reduce their quantity.
Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing remarks Putin made at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum-2023 (SPIEF)
Quote: "Russia has more nuclear weapons than NATO countries do. They want us to reduce them – screw them."
Details: Putin claimed that Russia has no need to use nuclear weapons, and their use is only "hypothetical" if a threat to the existence of the Russian state emerges.
Quote: "Everyone is waiting for us to start pressing buttons, but we will not do this – Kyiv has had no military successes."
