They want us to reduce our nuclear weapons – screw them – Putin

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 18:01
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has claimed that "Russia has more nuclear weapons than NATO countries" and is not going to reduce their quantity.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing remarks Putin made at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum-2023 (SPIEF)

Quote: "Russia has more nuclear weapons than NATO countries do. They want us to reduce them – screw them."

Details: Putin claimed that Russia has no need to use nuclear weapons, and their use is only "hypothetical" if a threat to the existence of the Russian state emerges.

Quote: "Everyone is waiting for us to start pressing buttons, but we will not do this – Kyiv has had no military successes."

