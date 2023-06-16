Large-scale attack on Kherson: number of casualties rises to 23 – Ukrainian President's Office

The Russians launched attacks on residential areas in the city of Kherson on the afternoon of 16 June.

Source: President’s Office of Ukraine

Details: Reportedly, the Tavriiskyi district, Korabelnyi district and the central part of the city have been struck.

В ОП показали наслідки російського удару по Херсону pic.twitter.com/ZfsLcJ0XOq — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) June 16, 2023

Due to the attack, a medical institution, a kindergarten, a supermarket, residential houses, cars and electricity lines have been damaged.

All people injured have been taken to hospital. Three people are in severe condition, others received moderate or minor injuries.

Many people have saved their lives by hiding in a bomb shelter.

Background: Earlier it was revealed that 10 adults and 2 children were injured in this attack.

