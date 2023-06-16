Russians attacked Kherson in afternoon: high-rise building is damaged, there are victims

On the afternoon of 16 June, Russian invaders attacked residential areas of Kherson, hitting the premises of medical and educational institutions and damaging a high-rise building; six people were injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 16 June, around 13:00, the Russian military began massively bombarding residential areas of the city of Kherson."

Details: It is reported that at least six injured residents are currently reported.

As a result of the attacks, a high-rise building, the administrative building of medical and educational institutions, motor vehicles and power lines have been damaged.

A pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war has been launched.

The attacks on Kherson continue.

Reminder: A husband and wife were killed in the village of Novoberyslav, Kherson Oblast, as a result of a Russian attack on the night of 16 June.

