All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers arranged a torture chamber in a school in Kherson Oblast

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 16 June 2023, 19:24
Occupiers arranged a torture chamber in a school in Kherson Oblast

The Russian occupiers set up a torture chamber on the territory of the school in the village of Velyki Kopani, Kherson Oblast, where the pro-Ukrainian population is kept in inhumane conditions.

Source: General Staff

Quote: "On the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, there are cases of violent kidnapping of the pro-Ukrainian population, as well as construction of new torture camps for their detention.

In particular, Russian terrorists set up one of these torture chambers on the grounds of a secondary school in the village of Velyki Kopani, Kherson Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that units of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation are conducting interrogations in the school gym.

The occupiers keep the detained people in harsh, inhumane conditions, and torture them.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: