Occupiers arranged a torture chamber in a school in Kherson Oblast

The Russian occupiers set up a torture chamber on the territory of the school in the village of Velyki Kopani, Kherson Oblast, where the pro-Ukrainian population is kept in inhumane conditions.

Source: General Staff

Quote: "On the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, there are cases of violent kidnapping of the pro-Ukrainian population, as well as construction of new torture camps for their detention.

In particular, Russian terrorists set up one of these torture chambers on the grounds of a secondary school in the village of Velyki Kopani, Kherson Oblast."

Details: It is reported that units of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation are conducting interrogations in the school gym.

The occupiers keep the detained people in harsh, inhumane conditions, and torture them.

