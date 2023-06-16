All Sections
Belgium announced the 15th package of military assistance for Ukraine – with armoured vehicles

European PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 19:33

On Friday, the Council of Ministers of Belgium approved the 15th package of military assistance for Ukraine.

Source: RTBF, European Pravda, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder.

Details: As part of this package, Belgium will purchase and hand over armoured vehicles as soon as the Belgian defence industry companies bring them to proper condition.

The vehicles in question are tracked armoured vehicles of the M113 type, which were withdrawn from service by the Belgian army 10 years ago.

"Supporting Ukraine is not a competition between allies, but the result of a coordinated approach, the goal of which is to respond to needs as best as possible. This new package fully fits into this logic," Ludivine Dedonder said.

The number of armoured vehicles is not specified.

Last week, Belgium announced its intention to transfer to Ukraine a 32.4 million euros worth of 105-millimetre artillery projectiles.

