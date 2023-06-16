Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces visits frontline on Bakhmut front

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, visited the positions of Ukrainian defenders on the Bakhmut front and planned further actions with the brigade commanders.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "Bakhmut front. The defence forces continue to go forward and liberate the Ukrainian land.

[I] visited our soldiers on the frontline. Together with the commanders of brigades and tactical groups we identified the main tasks and planned further actions.

The enemy continues to transfer its military units near Bakhmut, concentrating large forces on this front. But we have a clear task – de-occupation of our territories.

Our advantage is in quality, accuracy and motivation.

[I] expressed my gratitude to our defenders for their quality work and progress. In particular, I commended the units of the 3rd Brigade, 5th Brigade, 54th Brigade, 57th Brigade and 80th Brigade."

Details: Syrskyi said that the mercenaries of the Wagner Private Military Group left their positions on the Bakhmut front, and those Russian invaders who took their place are weaker than the militants of Yevgeny Prigozhin [owner of Wagner Group – ed.].

According to the colonel general, important work lies ahead and the Russians will be defeated.

Сирський відвідав позиції українських бійців на Бахмутському напрямку pic.twitter.com/QFiDpqfpsh — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 16, 2023

