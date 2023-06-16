All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US Congress proposed to approve financing for the supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 20:20

For the first time, the draft defence budget for fiscal year 2024, prepared by the US House of Representatives, provides funding for the supply of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Defense News.

According to the defence authorization bill, US$300 million will go to the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which allows the Pentagon to issue new contacts for the production of weapons that will be sent to Ukraine.

The report accompanying the bill states that the Biden administration should use "at least $80 million" in USAI funding for the Army's ATACMS long-range tactical missile systems.

Advertisement:

Lawmakers also ask US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to inform the House Armed Services Committee "on outstanding or denied requests for support" from Ukraine by the end of 2023.

Among other issues related to Ukraine, there is talk of strengthening mechanisms for monitoring military assistance spending, as well as extending the Lend-Lease for one year.

The total US defence budget, as predicted by the White House, would amount to US$886 billion, which would be the highest figure since World War II.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Army's ATACMS tactical missile systems are surface-to-surface missiles that can fly about 300 kilometres, roughly four times the range of the missiles used by the mobile HIMARS systems that the US began sending to Ukraine last year.

Previously, the media reported that the Biden administration explains the reluctance to hand over longer-range ATACMS missiles to the Ukrainian side by stating that in this case there may be too few of them left in the reserves of the American army.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: