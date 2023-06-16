All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US Congress proposed to approve financing for the supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 20:20

For the first time, the draft defence budget for fiscal year 2024, prepared by the US House of Representatives, provides funding for the supply of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Defense News.

According to the defence authorization bill, US$300 million will go to the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which allows the Pentagon to issue new contacts for the production of weapons that will be sent to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The report accompanying the bill states that the Biden administration should use "at least $80 million" in USAI funding for the Army's ATACMS long-range tactical missile systems.

Lawmakers also ask US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to inform the House Armed Services Committee "on outstanding or denied requests for support" from Ukraine by the end of 2023.

Among other issues related to Ukraine, there is talk of strengthening mechanisms for monitoring military assistance spending, as well as extending the Lend-Lease for one year.

The total US defence budget, as predicted by the White House, would amount to US$886 billion, which would be the highest figure since World War II.

The Army's ATACMS tactical missile systems are surface-to-surface missiles that can fly about 300 kilometres, roughly four times the range of the missiles used by the mobile HIMARS systems that the US began sending to Ukraine last year.

Previously, the media reported that the Biden administration explains the reluctance to hand over longer-range ATACMS missiles to the Ukrainian side by stating that in this case there may be too few of them left in the reserves of the American army.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: