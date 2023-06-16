Air Forces destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter
Friday, 16 June 2023, 22:24
On the evening of 16 June, a unit of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter on the Donetsk front.
Source: press service of the Air Forces; Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Forces, on Telegram
Quote from Oleshchuk: "Minus one enemy’s Alligator [another name for the Ka-25 attack helicopter – ed.]! We are continuing our work!"
Details: The press service of the Air Forces clarifies that the Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter was destroyed by a unit of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Donetsk front at about 21:00.
