Defenders gradually advancing in south – up to 2 km on each front

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 16 June 2023, 22:47
Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct offensive and defensive operations, and defenders in the south are achieving tactical successes and advancing.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Ukraine's defence forces continue to conduct both offensive and defensive operations and are achieving partial success. Our troops are operating in the face of enemy air and artillery superiority.

On the fronts where we are on the defensive, no positions have been lost and the enemy has not been able to advance.

In the east, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are conducting both defensive and counteroffensive operations.

Here, the enemy is trying to force our troops out of their positions and is conducting assault operations on several fronts at once, including the Lyman front."

Details: Maliar said that the overall intensity of combat actions on the Bakhmut front has slightly decreased.

She said Ukrainian troops are conducting offensive actions in certain areas, occupying dominant heights and forest belts to gradually drive the Russians out of the approaches to Bakhmut. However, the Russians are making every effort to stop the offensive of our defence forces.

In the east, the Russians are currently holding a significant number of forces, which they continue to build up, moving additional units from other fronts to the Bakhmut front.

In the south, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting active offensives on several fronts at once.

According to Maliar, Ukrainian troops are achieving tactical success in almost all the areas and fronts where they are advancing in the south: "They are gradually advancing. As of now, they have advanced up to two kilometres on each front."

The process of consolidating Ukrainian troops continues in some of the liberated positions and settlements.

On the Berdiansk and Mariupol fronts, the Russians are pulling troops from other fronts and increasing their firepower. In addition, Ukrainian troops are confronted with fields that have been very heavily mined.

