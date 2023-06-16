Moving forward is the most important thing: Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting with commanders and officers

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a military cabinet meeting with the commanders of Ukrainian forces and commanders on certain fronts. He says moving forward is the most important thing right now.

Quote: "There was another event today [on 16 June – ed.] that has not yet been reported. It was a military cabinet meeting. Our commanders were present: Generals Syrskyi, Tarnavskyi, Zaluzhnyi and Shaptala. And our commanders on specific fronts of active operations - I'm not naming names yet: all in due time.

Our movement forward is the most important thing. Each of our soldiers, each of our new steps, and each metre of Ukrainian land liberated from the enemy is the most important thing. And there was [Defence Intelligence chief Kyrylo] Budanov - separate steps.

Thank you to everyone who is now fighting for Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who is preparing to go into battle! Thank you to everyone who is helping us so much! Glory to Ukraine! We will defeat them all."

