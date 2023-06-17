All Sections
Power cut in Sevastopol as substation was out of service

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 17 June 2023, 00:16
Power cut in Sevastopol as substation was out of service
Photo: GETTY IMAGES

The power supply in Russian-occupied Sevastopol was cut off on the evening of 16 June as the automation of the Sevastopol electricity substation was disabled.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Kremlin-appointed puppet leader of Sevastopol; RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote from Razvozhayev: "According to preliminary information, the automation at the Sevastopol substation has been disabled. Specialists are working to restore the power supply to Sevastopol consumers. It will take several hours to complete the work."

Details: It later emerged that 80% of Sevastopol had been cut off. The areas affected were the city centre, Ocheretiana Bay, Ostriakova Avenue, Korabelnyi Bik, and part of Kozacha Bay.

Sevastopolenergo later said that power had been restored to all consumers. "Staff at the Sevastopol Combined Heat and Power Plant are currently investigating the causes of the emergency shutdown," a statement said.

