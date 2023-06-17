All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Power cut in Sevastopol as substation was out of service

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 17 June 2023, 00:16
Power cut in Sevastopol as substation was out of service
Photo: GETTY IMAGES

The power supply in Russian-occupied Sevastopol was cut off on the evening of 16 June as the automation of the Sevastopol electricity substation was disabled.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Kremlin-appointed puppet leader of Sevastopol; RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote from Razvozhayev: "According to preliminary information, the automation at the Sevastopol substation has been disabled. Specialists are working to restore the power supply to Sevastopol consumers. It will take several hours to complete the work."

Advertisement:

Details: It later emerged that 80% of Sevastopol had been cut off. The areas affected were the city centre, Ocheretiana Bay, Ostriakova Avenue, Korabelnyi Bik, and part of Kozacha Bay.

Sevastopolenergo later said that power had been restored to all consumers. "Staff at the Sevastopol Combined Heat and Power Plant are currently investigating the causes of the emergency shutdown," a statement said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: