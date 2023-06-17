Elite residential complex catches fire in centre of Russian Belgorod

A fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in the centre of Belgorod, Russia.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast; RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Bel.ru website

Quote from Gladkov: "The roof of a residential building in the area of Svyato-Troitsky Boulevard is on fire in Belgorod. According to preliminary reports, the fire started in a boiler room located on the roof. Fire crews are working at the scene."

Details: It has also been reported that law enforcement officers blocked the road nearby. There is no information about any injuries, nor is there any information about what could have caused the fire.

