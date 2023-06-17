Blowing up of Kakhovka HPP: new satellite images posted

Maxar's latest satellite images have shown what the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, which was blown up by the Russian occupation forces, looks like at the moment, as well as the Nibulon river terminal.

Source: Maxar’s photos as of 16 June, shared by Skhemy

Details: Skhemy has noted that the photos show the destroyed dam in detail.

In addition, the pictures show the Nibulon river terminal in the village of Kozatske, near the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Its territory used to be flooded. A recent photo shows that the water has now receded.

