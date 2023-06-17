Ukrainian defence forces hit 5 Russian artillery units

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed five Russian artillery units at their firing positions over the past day.

Source: Morning report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 17 June

Details: During the past day, the Russians launched another missile attack on Kyiv Oblast, using six Kh-47 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles and six Kalibr cruise missiles. The air defence assets and personnel of the Air Force and Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed all 12 missiles.

In addition, Russians carried out 33 airstrikes and launched 59 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems in one day. Unfortunately, in addition to the destruction of infrastructure, civilians suffered.

Russian forces are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, with 36 combat clashes occurring over the past day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russians launched airstrikes on the settlements of Mohrytsia in Sumy Oblast and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast throughout the day. The also deployed mortars and attacked using artillery on the settlements of Leonivka, Kostobobriv, and Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast; Znob-Trubchevska, Chuikivka, Sosnivka, Starykove, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Stari Vyrky, Basivka, Stepok, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Udy, Chervona Zoria, Hlyboke, Lyptsi, Zelene, Ternova, Ohirtseve, Vovhansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Bochkove and Mala Vovcha in Kharkiv Oblast.

Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire on the Kupiansk front.

On the Lyman front, Russians launched an airstrike near Spirne, and deployed artillery to shell Stelmakhivka, Nevske, and Biholohirka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Torske, Verkhnoikamianske, Spirne and Serebrianka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Russians launched airstrikes near Bila Hora and New-York in Donetsk Oblast. Vasyukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka, Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka and Pivdenne were affected by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Stepove and Avdiivka. They launched an airstrike on Avdiivka and deployed artillery to attack Vesele and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled all Russian assaults near Marinka. Russian forces launched airstrikes near Marinka and Pobeda. At the same time, they deployed artillery to attack Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Maksymilianivka and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russians tried to advance near Novomykhailivka and Vodiane in Donetsk Oblast, but had no success. Russians bombarded the areas of the settlements of Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Blashodatne, and also attacked Vuhledar, Vremivka, Storozheve, Novosilka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They attacked settlements, including Olhivske, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zmiivka, Shliakhove, Beryslav, Kozatske, Inzhenerne, Zelenivka, Sadove, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Kizomys in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 17 attacks on clusters of Russian personnel. Moreover, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter and seven operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one command post, three clusters of manpower, five artillery units at their firing positions, four electronic warfare stations and two more important Russian facilities.

