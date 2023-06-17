All Sections
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 17 June 2023, 11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
Photo by governor of the Russian Bryansk Oblast

According to Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Russian Bryansk Oblast, Russians allegedly repelled the attack of three drones on the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Source: Bogomaz on Telegram

Details: Bogomaz said Ukraine allegedly launched aircraft-type drones, and the Russian air defence forces destroyed them.

The Kremlin's Telegram channels report that the first three explosions near the pipeline occurred around 00:30 on Saturday night, followed by several more 15 minutes later.

Advertisement: