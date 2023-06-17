Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
Saturday, 17 June 2023, 11:22
According to Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Russian Bryansk Oblast, Russians allegedly repelled the attack of three drones on the Druzhba oil pipeline.
Source: Bogomaz on Telegram
Details: Bogomaz said Ukraine allegedly launched aircraft-type drones, and the Russian air defence forces destroyed them.
The Kremlin's Telegram channels report that the first three explosions near the pipeline occurred around 00:30 on Saturday night, followed by several more 15 minutes later.
