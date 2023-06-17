All Sections
French TV channel made report from positions of Russian army, without mentioning aggression

European PravdaSaturday, 17 June 2023, 14:21
Screenshot

The French TV channel TF1 released a report filmed at Russian military positions in the occupied territory without any mention of the wider context of Russia's war against Ukraine. 

Source: European Pravda 

Details: The story, with a duration of less than three minutes, was posted on the YouTube channel on 15 June, and was viewed by more than 130,000 users. In total, the channel has more than 230,000 subscribers. 

The video includes footage of the road to the Russian positions, footage from inside the dugouts, brief comments from the Russian military about the ammunition and drones they are using against the Ukrainian military, and footage of them firing small arms. 

The voiceover never once mentioned who is the aggressor in the war, nor did they mention any facts from the wider context, except that the Russian military expects a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and has been preparing for it for a long time. 

Background: 

  • Last week, the scandal was caused by a video of the Hungarian government calling for the earliest possible peace in Ukraine. In the video, Crimea is shown as part of Russia. 
  • After publicity and a demarche by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the video was changed, and the original clip with the "Russian" peninsula was deleted without explanation.

