Drunk Russian soldiers in Melitopol shoot at FSB officers

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 17 June 2023, 16:16
Drunk Russian soldiers in Melitopol shoot at FSB officers
STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY

Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol, has reported on the shooting  between the Russian military and the occupation police in the city.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram 

Quote from Fedorov: "On the night of 15-16 June, drunken soldiers who moved into one of the flats of a high-rise building in the neighbourhood opened fire on Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers and military police who came to calm them."

Details: Fedorov recalled that the Russian occupation police started a shootout with Ossetians last week.

According to the mayor, Russian occupiers turned Melitopol into the "criminal capital of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast".

