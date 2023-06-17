Drunk Russian soldiers in Melitopol shoot at FSB officers

Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol, has reported on the shooting between the Russian military and the occupation police in the city.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "On the night of 15-16 June, drunken soldiers who moved into one of the flats of a high-rise building in the neighbourhood opened fire on Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers and military police who came to calm them."

Details: Fedorov recalled that the Russian occupation police started a shootout with Ossetians last week.

According to the mayor, Russian occupiers turned Melitopol into the "criminal capital of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast".

