All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Drunk Russian soldiers in Melitopol shoot at FSB officers

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 17 June 2023, 16:16
Drunk Russian soldiers in Melitopol shoot at FSB officers
STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY

Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol, has reported on the shooting  between the Russian military and the occupation police in the city.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram 

Quote from Fedorov: "On the night of 15-16 June, drunken soldiers who moved into one of the flats of a high-rise building in the neighbourhood opened fire on Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers and military police who came to calm them."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov recalled that the Russian occupation police started a shootout with Ossetians last week.

According to the mayor, Russian occupiers turned Melitopol into the "criminal capital of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: