US freezes cooperation with Russia under nuclear arms treaty, which Moscow "suspended"

European PravdaFriday, 2 June 2023, 01:18
US freezes cooperation with Russia under nuclear arms treaty, which Moscow suspended
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

As of 1 June, the United States has suspended providing Russia with information on its missile arsenal and ballistic missile launches under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which Moscow "suspended" in February 2023.

Source: US Department of State, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As the US Department of State emphasised, the so-called suspension of the New START Treaty by the Russian Federation is legally invalid, and therefore it is violating the agreement by not fulfilling many of its obligations.

Quote: "U.S. countermeasures are fully consistent with international law. They are proportionate, reversible, and meet all other legal requirements. International law permits such measures in order to induce a state to return to compliance with its international obligations," the statement noted.

As of 1 June, the United States will stop providing Russia with the notifications required under the New START Treaty, in particular information on the status or location of treaty-accountable items such as missiles and launchers.

Meanwhile, the United States is continuing to notify Russia of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and submarine-launched ballistic missile (SBM) launches following the separate 1988 and 1989 agreements.

The US is also refraining from facilitating inspection activities on its territory by revoking valid visas issued for Russian inspectors and aircraft crew members under the New START Treaty, rejecting applications for such visas, and revoking permanent diplomatic clearance numbers issued to Russian inspection aircraft.

In addition, Washington will not provide telemetry information about the launches of American ICBMs and SLBMs, stressing that Russia has refused to meet to agree on the number of launches of such missiles under the New START treaty.

Background: After the Russian president's announcement, the Russian parliament voted for a law terminating the Russian Federation's participation in the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty on 22 February. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia to reconsider its decision to suspend its participation in the New START Treaty, and US President Joe Biden said it was a "big mistake".

The Russian side blames the United States for "its decision to suspend" New START and assures that it is not going to subsequently increase its own nuclear arsenal.

