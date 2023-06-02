All Sections
Russian forces step up activities on two fronts

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 2 June 2023, 11:07
Russian forces step up activities on two fronts
PHOTO BY THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES GENERAL STAFF

Russian troops have stepped up their activities on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts -  however, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled all attacks by the Russian invaders over the past 24 hours.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The enemy has been gaining momentum there [on the Kupiansk-Lyman front – ed.]: 11 combat engagements and 632 artillery strikes occurred over the past 24 hours. We repelled all enemy attacks and dealt them losses: 58 invaders were killed, 94 were wounded, and two were captured. We destroyed seven tanks, two mortars, a Rapira anti-tank gun, a Lancet attack drone, and 11 motor vehicles."

Details: Cherevatyi believes that the "major offensive" announced by the Russians in the winter is coming to an end and has been limited to efforts to attack the Bakhmut, Kupiansk and Lyman fronts.

Quote: "In Bakhmut, we see that due to heavy losses, they [Russians] are forced to regroup and replace troop groups. There have been no significant advances on the Kupiansk-Lyman front; they have suffered heavy losses. All of this boils down to the main result: the exhaustion of the enemy and the knocking out of its military potential."

