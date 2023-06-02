Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that the outcome of the counteroffensive must be the liberation of Ukrainian territories, and when it occurs, it will be tangible.

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis

Quote: "This isn’t a movie. It’s difficult for me to say how you will see the counteroffensive. The main thing is that Russia sees it, and that it doesn’t just see it, but also feels it. And we mean the troops that have occupied our territory in particular. The result of the counteroffensive is the liberation of our territories. When that happens, you'll know it's happening."

Zelenskyy also stressed that Ukraine cannot be a member of NATO yet because of the war. At the same time, security guarantees for Ukraine should clearly state that they will be in force until Ukraine joins NATO.

