All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 2 June 2023, 16:09
Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, photo by the President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that the outcome of the counteroffensive must be the liberation of Ukrainian territories, and when it occurs, it will be tangible.

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis

Quote: "This isn’t a movie. It’s difficult for me to say how you will see the counteroffensive. The main thing is that Russia sees it, and that it doesn’t just see it, but also feels it. And we mean the troops that have occupied our territory in particular. The result of the counteroffensive is the liberation of our territories. When that happens, you'll know it's happening."

Zelenskyy also stressed that Ukraine cannot be a member of NATO yet because of the war. At the same time, security guarantees for Ukraine should clearly state that they will be in force until Ukraine joins NATO.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: