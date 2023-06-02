All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 2 June 2023, 16:09
Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, photo by the President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that the outcome of the counteroffensive must be the liberation of Ukrainian territories, and when it occurs, it will be tangible.

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis

Quote: "This isn’t a movie. It’s difficult for me to say how you will see the counteroffensive. The main thing is that Russia sees it, and that it doesn’t just see it, but also feels it. And we mean the troops that have occupied our territory in particular. The result of the counteroffensive is the liberation of our territories. When that happens, you'll know it's happening."

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy also stressed that Ukraine cannot be a member of NATO yet because of the war. At the same time, security guarantees for Ukraine should clearly state that they will be in force until Ukraine joins NATO.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: