Freedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Freedom of Russia Legion has shared a video which shows smoke rising over several sites in the city of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, near the border with Ukraine. The legion hinted that its fighters might have been behind the fires.

Source: Freedom of Russia Legion on Telegram

Details: Freedom of Russia Legion wrote that a fire erupted in Shebekino, and said that the video showed "the result of concentrating enemy forces in the city".

"We keep going. Russia will be free," the legion said.

The video shows several fires, with a column of thick black smoke in the middle.

BBC News Russian reported that Shebekino became a site of hostilities on 1 June. According to the local government, around 850 projectiles hit the Shebekino district over the course of the past 24 hours.

Previously: The Governor of the Russian Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said the city of Shebekino was shelled on several occasions, claiming that he personally witnessed one of the attacks.

