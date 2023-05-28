Governor of Russian Belgorod Oblast says he witnessed shelling

The Governor of the Russian Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said he witnessed shelling in the city of Shebekino.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Quote: "I could get to Shebekino myself only on the second attempt. On the first one, when I entered the city, it was under attack. I couldn't even get out of the car. Shells exploded on a nearby street."

Details: According to Gladkov, during the day, the city of Shebekino was shelled 5 times; one person was killed, three were injured.

