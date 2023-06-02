Ukraine's defence forces repel 15 Russian assaults – General Staff

Over the course of the past day, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 15 Russian assaults and struck two Russian ammunition storage points and two electronic warfare systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 2 June

Details: Over the course of the day, Russian forces conducted 62 airstrikes and 15 missile strikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems in around 20 attacks on positions of Ukrainian troops and on civilian settlements.

Russia continues to focus its main efforts on trying to establish full control over Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Russian occupation forces carried out 15 assaults, all of which were repelled by the Ukrainian defence forces.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are continuing to maintain their presence in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border. They deployed aircraft, mortars and artillery to fire on civilian settlements on these fronts.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Novoselivske (Luhansk Oblast) and deployed mortars and artillery to fire on 10 civilian settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, and on Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast.

Russian forces also conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Makiivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast) on the Lyman front. Russian aircraft struck settlements in Donetsk Oblast. The occupiers also shelled areas in the vicinity of Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Bila Hora and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast); eight civilian settlements in Donetsk Oblast also came under Russian fire.

Russian forces did not make any attempts to advance on the Avdiivka front.

Over the course of the day, Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces also shelled Avdiivka, Karlivka and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Russian forces made attempts to advance on the city of Marinka, but Ukraine’s defence forces repelled all eight Russian assaults.

Estimated Russian losses comprise 10 personnel who were killed and 20 who were wounded. Two Russian armoured vehicles were destroyed.

Russian forces also conducted an airstrike on Marinka and shelled Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians shelled Vuhledar, Novoukrainka and Prechystivka.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts; they conducted airstrikes on and shelled several frontline civilian settlements on these fronts.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out eight airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, and two on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine’s defence forces downed 15 Russian cruise missiles and 17 Shahed drones.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command post, two ammunition storage points, two electronic warfare systems, a radar and a multiple-launch rocket system.

