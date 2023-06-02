Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike positions of Russian invaders on Dnipro river

The soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine use an unmanned attack aircraft complex to hit Russian targets.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces

Details: The video released on 2 June shows the operation of one of these complexes.

The events took place on the Kherson front.

The purpose of such strikes is not only to destroy the locations of Russian forces by fire, but also to cause damage to their logistics. That is why the surface vehicles used by groups of Russian forces to move through the Dnipro River delta are under the attack of the complex.

Філігранне знищення російських окупантів "бойовими пташками" ССО на Херсонському напрямку

відео Сил спецоперацій ЗСУ pic.twitter.com/dCx3fBkPP7 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 2, 2023

The audio accompaniment of the video, in addition to motivational Ukrainian music, contains excerpts of intercepted conversations of the occupiers, who warn each other about the work of the Ukrainian "aerial avenger".

