All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike positions of Russian invaders on Dnipro river

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 2 June 2023, 19:36
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike positions of Russian invaders on Dnipro river

The soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine use an unmanned attack aircraft complex to hit Russian targets.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces

Details: The video released on 2 June shows the operation of one of these complexes.

The events took place on the Kherson front.

Advertisement:

The purpose of such strikes is not only to destroy the locations of Russian forces by fire, but also to cause damage to their logistics. That is why the surface vehicles used by groups of Russian forces to move through the Dnipro River delta are under the attack of the complex.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The audio accompaniment of the video, in addition to motivational Ukrainian music, contains excerpts of intercepted conversations of the occupiers, who warn each other about the work of the Ukrainian "aerial avenger".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: