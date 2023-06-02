Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he held several meetings to discuss Ukraine’s policies, and announced that Diia, a digital governance and administrative services platform, will be used to help other countries develop their state services.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I held several meetings, long and fruitful, regarding shaping our comprehensive policy for the future. Issues that concern our country’s further transformation [and] our participation in global affairs. As always, we are working on several [initiatives] that will give Ukraine and Ukrainians even more strength."

Details: Zelenskyy also praised the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade and all of its soldiers who are "holding the Svatove front, successfully repelling enemy assaults, and advancing".

The Ukrainian president also noted the work of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade on the Avdiivka front, praising their "courage and great ability to eliminate occupation forces".

He also thanked Ukraine’s border guards for defending their country on the frontlines, alongside other defence and security forces, and particularly singled out "the Lviv, Donetsk and Zhytomyr border detachments fighting on the front". "I am also grateful to the fighters from the Chernihiv border detachment who are actively countering [Russian] Shahid [drones]."

The president said that he signed the orders to present 263 soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine with state awards.

He added that on 2 June Kyiv residents continued to report that many air-raid shelters are unavailable: "The shelters were not just closed; their entrances were welded shut. In parts of the city there are no shelters at all. Nothing can excuse this degree of negligence in the city."

Zelenskyy also said that Ukrainian Diia app will be used to create a state app in Estonia.

He explained that Diia will help other countries develop their state services: not just in European countries, but also in Latin America and Africa.

