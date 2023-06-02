All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 2 June 2023, 20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
Yevgeny Prigozhin. Screenshot

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), has said that representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defence had laid mines on Wagner Group fighters’ exit routes from Bakhmut.

Source: Yevgeny Prigozhin’s press service

Quote from Prigozhin: "Just before exiting [Bakhmut] we detected suspicious activities along our exit routes. We called law enforcement agencies and found around a dozen locations with dozens of explosive devices: hundreds of anti-tank mines to tonnes of plastic explosives.

Advertisement:

The command was responsible for all this. Investigations are currently underway.

Representatives of the [Russian] Defence Ministry were the ones to rig those areas with explosives. When asked why they did it, they pointed to their leadership.

There was no need to place those devices to hold enemy forces back, they were all behind the frontlines. We can therefore assume that those explosives were destined for the Wagner PMC."

Details: Prigozhin said none of his fighters were injured.

He claimed that this was the Russian leadership’s attempt to give him a public beating.

Background: In May, Prigozhin said that after 1 June, his mercenaries would not be present along the entire contact line in Ukraine for at least two months. The Institute for the Study of War believes that Wagner Group could miss the main stages of Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: