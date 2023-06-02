Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia

Traffic was banned in the Shebekino district in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast to "ensure safety".

Source: Interfax-Russia, with reference to the press service of the Belgorod Oblast government; Kholod, a Russian magazine; Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod Oblast Governor, on Telegram

Quote from the Belgorod Oblast government: "In order to ensure traffic safety in Belgorod Oblast’s border areas, traffic has been temporarily suspended on parts of the following roads: Belgorod – Shebekino – Volokonovka (between Razumnoe and Voznesenovka); Shebekino – Korocha (between Voznesenovka and Dmitrovka); Shebekino – Neklyudovo – Alekseyevka (between Shebekino and Churaevo); and Maslovaya Pristan – Batratskaya Dacha (between Maslovaya Pristan and Polyana)."

Details: Parking along those parts of the road has also been banned.

The restrictions will last for a month, until 30 June.

Buses on the routes that used to pass through Shebekino will be detoured through Novy Oskol and Volokonovka.

The Kholod magazine stressed that the government said that the restrictions were introduced to "ensure safety".

On the evening of 2 June, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed that Belgorod Oblast’s border areas were once again shelled. He said that air defence was activated in the Korocha district, with fragments of a projectile damaging the roof of a residential house in the village of Melikhovo, and claimed that a private residential house caught fire after being hit by a projectile in the village of Murom, Shebekino district.

Background:

Earlier on 2 June, Freedom of Russia Legion shared a video which showed smoke rising over several sites in the city of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, near the border with Ukraine. The legion hinted that its fighters might have been behind the fires.

On 1 June, the Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion announced that they were conducting an operation on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the city of Shebekino was shelled on several occasions, claiming that he personally witnessed one of the attacks.

