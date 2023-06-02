All Sections
The West did everything possible to prepare Ukraine for counteroffensive – White House

European PravdaFriday, 2 June 2023, 22:28

The United States believes that, together with its allies, it has provided Ukraine with proper military assistance to conduct a counteroffensive.

Source: John Kirby, the White House National Security Council Strategic Communications coordinator, on Friday, as reported by European Pravda, citing Ukrinform.

"We are very pleased that as of now we have met the needs of Ukraine to conduct its counteroffensive. When they start it is up to them, but we are sure that we have done everything possible, and when I say ‘we’, I mean not only the United States but also our allies and partners," Kirby said.

He added that he was referring not only to air defence systems but also to armoured vehicles, artillery, ammunition, and military exercises, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine will need even more as they advance.

"Military operations are a dynamic thing, and we must be sure that we are also dynamically ready to support them in the future. So, we have done a lot and are ready to continue to do a lot over the next days and months," the White House representative assured.

Earlier, General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, noted the importance of tanks for a future counteroffensive by Ukraine.

And US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham noted that when the Ukrainian counteroffensive begins, the Russians are "in for a rude awakening."

