Tanks play crucial role in Ukraine's counter-offensive – Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff

European PravdaFriday, 2 June 2023, 12:49

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, has stressed the importance of tanks for Ukraine's future counter-offensive.

Source: Milley to journalists during his visit to France, as reported by European Pravda, citing CNN

Details: The US general said the tanks would provide decisive firepower in the counter-offensive by the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Quote: "Tanks are very important, both for the defense and the offense. Upgraded modern tanks, the training that goes with it, the ability to use them will be fundamental to Ukrainian success," Milley stated

Details: He noted that when the counter-offensive begins, tanks will operate together with artillery, infantry and other ground forces.

Meanwhile, Milley stressed that the issue of supplying F-16 jets is part of a long-term plan to equip Ukraine.

"Everyone recognizes that Ukraine needs a modernized air force and everyone knows that. It’s going to take a considerable length of time, effort, money, to build that air force," the general emphasised.

Background: Earlier, US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stressed that when the Ukrainian counter-offensive begins, the Russians will be "in for a rude awakening".

General Karel Řehka, the Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Republic, believes that Ukraine’s upcoming counteroffensive against Russia will not necessarily change the situation on the battlefield and is urging people to prepare for a protracted war.

