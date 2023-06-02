All Sections
Russia begins to strengthen its border with cadets: they were given small arms and grenade launchers

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 2 June 2023, 23:22
Russia begins to strengthen its border with cadets: they were given small arms and grenade launchers

Russian invaders began using cadets of higher military educational institutions to protect the border; they are armed with small arms and grenade launchers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

Quote: "The military leadership of the Russian Federation decided to strengthen the state border with cadets of higher military educational institutions.

By 31 May, about 200 third-year cadets armed with small arms and grenade launchers have been sent to the western border of the Russian Federation under the pretext of an internship."

Advertisement: