Russians won't surrender easily, it will be a very tough battle – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has said that the Russians are resisting, and therefore it is necessary to prepare for a tough battle with them.

Source: Maliar on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We need to understand that the enemy will not give up easily. We have to prepare ourselves for a very tough battle. In fact, this is what is happening now."

Details: Maliar has said that it is difficult for the Ukrainian military to advance in the south because of Russian resistance and the mines that they have placed.

Nevertheless, she has stressed that Ukrainian defenders are "moving as they should have been moving" and that "the biggest results are still ahead".

Maliar has noted that the military's success should not be measured only in kilometres or liberated settlements, as the operation has several tasks that are already being completed.

Background:

On 19 June, Hanna Maliar reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had liberated the town of Piatykhatky and seven other settlements on the Berdiansk and Melitopol fronts.

Maliar also reported that the Russians had deployed more troops in Ukraine's east, but the Ukrainian forces were not letting them advance.

