Russians attack Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs, causing destruction

Russian occupation forces launched a large-scale airstrike on the city of Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs on the night of 19-20 June, damaging utilities and private property. There were no casualties.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Another insidious large-scale attack by the enemy shook Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs.

The targets of the Ruscists’ [Russians - ed.] were utilities, property, and equipment belonging to an agricultural and farming business, as well as a popular resort.

Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties."

Details: The head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration noted that emergency workers are working on dealing with the aftermath of the Russian strikes.

Explosions in Zaporizhzhia were reported at around 01:00.

