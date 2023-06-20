Explosions rock Lviv and the oblast

Explosions rang out in Lviv and Lviv Oblast on the night of 19-20 June.

Source: Andrii Sadovyi, Mayor of Lviv, on Telegram; Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Sadovyi: "You yourself hear everything very well. There are explosions in Lviv and the oblast.

Stay in a shelter or at least in the corridor. It is important!"

Details: The head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration reported that there is an air threat in Lviv Oblast. The official called on the residents of the oblast to maintain informational silence.

As of 05:30, an air-raid alert continues to be in effect in Lviv Oblast.

