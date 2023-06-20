45 combat clashes between Ukraine's defenders and Russian forces in a day – General Staff report

There were 45 combat clashes between the Defence Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupying forces on four fronts on 19 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 20 June

Quote: "Last night, Russian terrorists launched another large-scale missile and air strike on Ukraine. Preliminary reports indicate that 28 Shahed drones out of 30 launched by the enemy were destroyed. The occupiers also used seven S-300 missiles to fire on Zaporizhzhia and its outskirts - this information is currently being confirmed.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy used four Kalibr cruise missiles and four Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. All eight air targets were destroyed.

In addition, the enemy carried out over 45 air strikes and fired about 70 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, there were civilian casualties.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, and heavy fighting continues. Forty-five combat clashes occurred there over the past day."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there were no significant changes in the operational situation.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia carried out an airstrike on Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Karpovychi and Hremiach (Chernihiv Oblast); Seredyna-Buda, Prohres, Chuikivka, Basivka, Boiaro-Lezhachi and Turia (Sumy Oblast), as well as Huriv Kozachok, Udy, Chervona Zoria, Kozacha Lopan, Hlyboke, Oliinykove, Lyptsi, Ternova, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Zybyne, Okhrimivka, Varvarivka, Nesterne, Budarky and Krasnyi Yar (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched an airstrike on Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast). The settlements of Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Yampolivka, Torske, Hryhorivka, Spirne and Dibrova. They also carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Yampil, Bilohorivka, Siversk and Spirne. Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Orikhovo-Vasylivka. They carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Pivnichne and Toretsk. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka, Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, Druzhba and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast) were affected by Russian artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Avdiivka. They deployed artillery to attack the vicinity of Orlivka, Avdiivka, Karlivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian assaults near the towns of Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Pobieda. The Russians launched airstrikes on Marinka and Pobieda. Meanwhile, they also shelled areas in and around Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians tried to advance near Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), but had no success. They conducted airstrikes near Velyka Novosilka and Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians also bombarded Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Levadne, Zelene Pole, Novodarivka and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). The Russians bombarded Blahodatne, Makarivka, Storozheve, Vremivka, Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole and Novopil (Donetsk Oblast); Temyrivka, Levadne, Olhivske, Chervone, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky, Stepove, Piatykhatky, Lobkove and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Beryslav, Tomaryne, Kozatske, Burhunka, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Kherson, Dniprovske, Kizomys, and Sofiivka (Kherson Oblast).

During the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 15 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

In addition, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 3 command posts, 10 areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated, 2 ammunition storage points, a fuel storage point, 15 artillery units at their firing positions, 3 air defence systems and 2 other important facilities.

