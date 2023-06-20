All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Public transport routes changed in Lviv due to night attack

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 20 June 2023, 10:50
Public transport routes changed in Lviv due to night attack
PHOTO: LVIVELECTROTRANS' FACEBOOK

Public transport routes have been changed because of a nighttime attack by Russian drones.

Source: Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi on Telegram

Quote from Sadovyi: "Because of the morning attack in Lviv, three trams have been rerouted. Tram routes 3 and 9 were shortened to the Academy of Arts, and tram route 4 is now running via Horodotska Street.

In addition, a few less trams were put on these routes to avoid increasing traffic."

Advertisement:

Update: Later, Sadovyi added that, as of 10:30, public transport had been restored. And all the consequences of the Russian attack will be dealt with as soon as possible.

Background:

  • At around 05:00, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported that explosions had been heard in the city and region.
  • During an air attack on Lviv on the night of 19-20 June, the Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility, with no casualties.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
11:08
Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: