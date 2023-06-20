Public transport routes changed in Lviv due to night attack

Public transport routes have been changed because of a nighttime attack by Russian drones.

Source: Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi on Telegram

Quote from Sadovyi: "Because of the morning attack in Lviv, three trams have been rerouted. Tram routes 3 and 9 were shortened to the Academy of Arts, and tram route 4 is now running via Horodotska Street.

In addition, a few less trams were put on these routes to avoid increasing traffic."

Update: Later, Sadovyi added that, as of 10:30, public transport had been restored. And all the consequences of the Russian attack will be dealt with as soon as possible.

At around 05:00, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported that explosions had been heard in the city and region.

During an air attack on Lviv on the night of 19-20 June, the Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility, with no casualties.

