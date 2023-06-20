All Sections
Russians hit critical infrastructure facility in Lviv

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 06:20
Russians hit critical infrastructure facility in Lviv
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE. STOCK PHOTO: VERKHOVNA RADA'S TELEGRAM

The Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility during an air attack on Lviv on the night of 19-20 June, with no casualties.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Preliminary reports indicate that a critical infrastructure facility has been hit in Lviv. No people were injured. There was a fire."

Details: Kozytskyi has said that all emergency services are operating at the scene.

Background: At around 05:00, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported that explosions had been heard in the city and region. 

