Russians hit critical infrastructure facility in Lviv

The Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility during an air attack on Lviv on the night of 19-20 June, with no casualties.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Preliminary reports indicate that a critical infrastructure facility has been hit in Lviv. No people were injured. There was a fire."

Details: Kozytskyi has said that all emergency services are operating at the scene.

Background: At around 05:00, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported that explosions had been heard in the city and region.

