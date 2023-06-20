All Sections
Up to 20 people remain in liberated Piatykhatky, fighting continues

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 20 June 2023, 11:56
​​Up to 20 people remain in the liberated village of Piatykhatky, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, while fighting continues in the village itself.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on air with Radio Liberty

Quote: "Together with the military, we are doing everything possible to get these people out. Together with the military, we are providing humanitarian aid to help them stay there as long as possible and make all the arrangements to get them out. Not only from Piatykhatky."

Details: Malashko has said that the authorities are still unable to access the liberated villages, including Novodarivka, Levadne and Lobkove, as the contact line is located there. Local residents who had previously left the settlements are also unable to come back.

Quote: "It is the line of defence and counteroffensive, among other things. Both military operations and stabilisation measures are currently underway to identify the people who remain, where they are and their condition. Together with the military and services, we provide humanitarian aid to support people."

Background:

  • On Monday 19 June, the Ministry of Defence reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had liberated Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 
  • Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posted a video filmed by soldiers of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, which liberated the town of Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

