Amazon, Hilton and other companies promised to employ over 13,000 Ukrainian refugees in Europe

Over 40 leading companies worldwide have promised to provide working places and training for the refugees from Ukraine and other countries in the territory of Europe.

Source: press release following the business summit in Paris

The brands who intend to employ 13,680 Ukrainians and other refugees during the next three years all over Europe are:

Amazon (to employ at least 5,000 refugees);

Hilton (1,500);

Marriott International (1,500);

ISS (1,000);

Teleperformance (500).

Moreover, recruitment agencies have also made commitments concerning the employment of refugees, specifically by including them in their contingents and sending them to work for their clients all over Europe. The agency is ready to help 152,000 people, the Adecco company will employ at least 50,000 refugees, Randstad – 40,000, EWL Group – 35,000, ManpowerGroup – 30,000.

Some big companies announced their obligation to conduct training in order to help refugees develop highly demanded technical skills such as IT, programming and cyber-safety. The Accenture company made a commitment to train and support about 16,000 refugees, Indeed – 15,000 refugees, Cisco – 10,000 refugees, Microsoft and Generali – 5,000 refugees each.

"With no end in sight to the Russian invasion of Ukraine – and with the European Union welcoming millions of Ukrainians – it’s imperative that refugees are offered longer-term inclusion and hope through integration into the labour market," commented Margaritis Schinas, Vice President of the European Commission.

