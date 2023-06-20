All Sections
Rescue workers were attacked by Russians in Kherson, one of them killed – Ukrainian President's Office

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 20 June 2023, 16:15
Photo: Getty Images

The Russians launched another attack on the city of Kherson on 20 June. Rescue workers came under attack while removing silt.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army launched an attack on the rescue workers who were removing silt in the city of Kherson."

Details: One member of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has died in the attack, eight more rescuers were injured.

