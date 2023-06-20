Rescue workers were attacked by Russians in Kherson, one of them killed – Ukrainian President's Office
Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 16:15
The Russians launched another attack on the city of Kherson on 20 June. Rescue workers came under attack while removing silt.
Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, on Telegram
Quote: "The Russian army launched an attack on the rescue workers who were removing silt in the city of Kherson."
Details: One member of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has died in the attack, eight more rescuers were injured.
Advertisement:
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!