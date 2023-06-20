All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Ministry calls Russia's "dirty bomb" accusations "worthless"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 20 June 2023, 17:32

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has called Russia’s accusations that Ukraine is working on creating a dirty bomb "worthless". Russia has made false claims such as this before, and all they prove is that the Russians themselves could be preparing a similar provocation.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian Federation’s accusations that a third party is violating international law, creating ‘dirty bombs’, and using prohibited methods and means of waging war, are worthless.

The Russian authorities made similar claims last autumn when the Russian occupiers were being defeated on the front near the city of Kherson.

Their goal is completely transparent: the Russian authorities want to divert attention away from the obvious military failures of the occupying forces on the front and create mistrust towards Ukraine in its Western allies."

Details: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence gave a reminder that it was Russia that invaded the territory of Ukraine groundlessly and without being provoked.

In 2022, Russia seized the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plants and placed weapons and ammunition in areas where it was launching attacks. The occupied ZNPP is still being used by the Russians as a tool for blackmail.

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) has caused an ecological and humanitarian disaster.

Russia is guilty of attacks on settlements in Ukraine, mass murders of civilians, and the torture and execution of prisoners of war.

Quote: "If Russia talks about the danger of someone waging war, that means it is unleashing that war itself. If Russia is talking about a ‘dirty bomb’, there may be a real threat of the Russians using such a bomb.

For its part, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine is assessing all scenarios and the associated risks, and is taking measures, in conjunction with other agencies and military administrations, to counteract the Russian threat."

