Security Council Secretary reveals current priority of Defence Forces: "weakening artillery"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 20 June 2023, 18:03
Stock photo: Facebook account of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine

One of the current priorities of the defence forces of Ukraine is "weakening the artillery" of the Russian occupying forces on the front lines.

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: Danilov states the defence forces are achieving the goals set by the top command step by step, having saved the lives of soldiers and civilians as one of their main priorities.

"Cannon fodder storms" is a Russian prerogative of Prigozhin-Gerasimov [Yevgeniy Prigozhin – chief of the Wagner Private Military Company; Valeriy Gerasimov – Head of the Armed Forces of Russia – ed.] style of warfare, not that of Ukraine, Danilov said.

Quote: "One of the main priorities of the defence forces of Ukraine at the moment is, first and foremost, "to exhaust" the Russian artillery, destruction of Russian artillery and other armament systems and their crews to clearing the combat theatre for the operations by the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine.

The destruction of the Russian control points, ammunition storages, fuel, food products, supply routes – these tasks are being performed by the Ukrainian defenders excellently. The number of destroyed Russian military equipment is the highest since the beginning of the war."

Details: Danilov remarked that the Ukrainian resistance forces are doing priceless and crucial work in the temporarily Russia-occupied Ukrainian territories, which is facilitating favourable conditions for further combat missions by the defence forces of Ukraine, making the liberation of the Ukrainian territories easier.

Danilov explains that the Defence Forces of Ukraine are simultaneously conducting both offensive and defensive actions. They are both conducting their own offensive operations and repelling the Russian offensive, carrying out counter-attacks.

The Russian occupying forces are actively hindering the Ukrainian offensive by stepping up combat action in Ukraine's east in tge Donetsk Operational District (near the settlements of Mariinka and Avdiivka), deploying their reserves, shaped of mainly air assault troops, aiming to fully capture Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts and distract the forces and assets of the Defence Forces of Ukraine from other fronts.

The Russians are also concentrating additional forces in Ukraine's south, building at least a three-level fortification system. They are also conducting an unprecedented mining activity on the Kupiansk-Lyman front, which is critically important for them, and trying to hinder the "cutting" of the so-called ground corridor to Crimea, which Ukrainian forces may be considering.

Danilov stressed that Putin’s political objectives of destroying Ukraine by military means have not changed, and they remain on the Kremlin’s agenda.

This task will be pivotal until Russia suffers military defeat followed by internal destabilisation and overthrow of Putin’s regime.

Quote: "Putin continues to believe in the victory of his so-called second army in the world, like Hitler believed in the victory of Wermacht in 1945, which will lead to the same consequences. There will be no compromise, there is no alternative to Hitler’s bunker."

