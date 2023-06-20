Ukraine's southern offensive proceeds as planned – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

Ukraine’s offensive is continuing apace across several southern fronts.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister

Quote from Maliar: "Offensive continues on several fronts in the south. Everything is going according to the plan determined by the military. Our forces are making gains on all fronts where they are active. But enemy forces won’t easily relinquish their positions, so fierce fighting and tough battles continue."

"We are gradually advancing, bit by bit, but very decisively. You can even say we are clawing every inch of our land back from our enemy."

Details: Maliar said that Russian forces are rigging fields with explosives, and reported evidence that the Russians are laying mines in civilian settlements without warning the civilians who live there. She also said that on some fronts, Russian forces are making attempts to advance, while Ukrainian forces are on the defensive.

