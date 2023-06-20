Russian media share photos of grave of Russian general killed in Ukraine

The grave of the Russian general killed in Ukraine in June 2023. Photo: Fontanka

Russian media have shared photographs from the grave of Major General Sergey Goryachev, who was killed in Ukraine in June 2023.

Source: Fontanka, a Russian media outlet

Details: Goryachev, the Chief of Staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army, was buried with military honours at the Serafimovskoe Cemetery in St Petersburg.

A reader sent Fontanka photos from the burial site on 20 June.

"The plot is located near the Odessa Path," the reader’s message said.

The plaque on the cross displays the dates of Goryachev birth and death: 22 October 1970 – 12 June 2023.

According to Fontanka, the funeral took place on 18 June.

Previously: On 13 June, Russian media reported that Major General Sergey Goryachev, Chief of Staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army, has been killed in Ukraine.

