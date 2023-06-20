All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian media share photos of grave of Russian general killed in Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 19:35
Russian media share photos of grave of Russian general killed in Ukraine
The grave of the Russian general killed in Ukraine in June 2023. Photo: Fontanka

Russian media have shared photographs from the grave of Major General Sergey Goryachev, who was killed in Ukraine in June 2023.

Source: Fontanka, a Russian media outlet

Details: Goryachev, the Chief of Staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army, was buried with military honours at the Serafimovskoe Cemetery in St Petersburg.

A reader sent Fontanka photos from the burial site on 20 June.

Advertisement:

"The plot is located near the Odessa Path," the reader’s message said.

The plaque on the cross displays the dates of Goryachev birth and death: 22 October 1970 – 12 June 2023.

 

According to Fontanka, the funeral took place on 18 June.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Previously: On 13 June, Russian media reported that Major General Sergey Goryachev, Chief of Staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army, has been killed in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:06
Zelenskyy: We should finally legalise cannabis-based medicine
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
All News
Advertisement: