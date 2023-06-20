All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian media share photos of grave of Russian general killed in Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 19:35
Russian media share photos of grave of Russian general killed in Ukraine
The grave of the Russian general killed in Ukraine in June 2023. Photo: Fontanka

Russian media have shared photographs from the grave of Major General Sergey Goryachev, who was killed in Ukraine in June 2023.

Source: Fontanka, a Russian media outlet

Details: Goryachev, the Chief of Staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army, was buried with military honours at the Serafimovskoe Cemetery in St Petersburg.

Advertisement:

A reader sent Fontanka photos from the burial site on 20 June.

"The plot is located near the Odessa Path," the reader’s message said.

The plaque on the cross displays the dates of Goryachev birth and death: 22 October 1970 – 12 June 2023.

 

According to Fontanka, the funeral took place on 18 June.

Previously: On 13 June, Russian media reported that Major General Sergey Goryachev, Chief of Staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army, has been killed in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: