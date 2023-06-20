Ukraine's Armed Forces strike 17 Russian artillery units and an air defence system – General Staff report

Over the course of the past day, Ukraine’s Armed Forces have struck 17 Russian artillery units, an air defence system, and three command posts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 20 June

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out eight airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and two Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukraine’s defence forces also destroyed three Russian reconnaissance drones.

Advertisement:

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three Russian command posts, one cluster of Russian military personnel and equipment, three electronic warfare systems, 17 field artillery units, one anti-aircraft missile system, and one other critical military target.

According to the most up-to-date information, Russian occupation forces deployed 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones, seven S-300 guided anti-aircraft missiles, and one surface-to-surface Iskander-M cruise missile in an attack on Ukraine – in particular on civilian infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia.

Air defence forces and assets of Ukraine’s Air Force, jointly with air defence units in other arms of Ukraine’s defence forces, shot down and destroyed 32 Shahed attack drones.

Russian forces also conducted more than 72 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) in further 36 attacks on positions of Ukrainian troops and on civilian settlements. There are civilian casualties.

Russia continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts; a total of 35 combat engagements occurred between Russian and Ukrainian forces over the course of the day.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia continues to maintain its forces in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border. Over the course of today, Russian forces conducted airstrikes on Yanzhulivka and Leonivka (Chernihiv Oblast) and deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Halahanivka and Karpovychi (Chernihiv Oblast); Kindrativka, Brusky, Basivka, Loknia, Yunakivka, Bachivsk, Stepne (Sumy Oblast); and Ivashky, Rozhkovychi, Huriv Kozachok, Udy, Marino, Vysoka Yaruha, Morokhovets, Ternova, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Budarky, Ustynivka, Chuhunivka, Ambarne and Hryhorivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted offensive operations near Kreminna-Yampolivka. Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to advance on Orikhovo-Vasylivka (Donetsk Oblast). Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka, Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, Druzhba and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Avdiivka and Sieverne and conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Avdiivka. They also shelled Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Marinka and shelled Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka, but were unsuccessful. They also shelled Hostre, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Storozheve, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne and Makarivka (Donetsk Oblast) and the city of Zaporizhzhia (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Russian troops also shelled Blahodatne, Neskuchne, Makarivka, Storozheve, Vremivka, Zelene Pole, Novopil (Donetsk Oblast); Novodarivka, Levadne, Chervone, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Piatykhatky, Lobkove, Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Shliakhove, Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Burhunka, Ivanivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Naddniprianske, Molodizhne, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Kherson, Dniprovske, Kizomys (Kherson Oblast); Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast); and Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast).

Russian occupation forces have set up additional checkpoints and filtration points on the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Civilians who want to leave Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine's south are forced to undergo the process of filtration at checkpoints in Manhush and Novoazovsk in Donetsk Oblast. During filtration, people undergo rigorous document checks, their personal possessions are inspected, and their fingerprints are taken.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!