German arms manufacturer admits supplying engine parts to Russia after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 21:34

MS Motorservice, a subsidiary of the German arms company Rheinmetall, supplied engine parts to Russia for some time after February 2022, despite the decision to cease operations in the Russian market.

Source: DPA, a German news agency

Details: On Tuesday, Rheinmetall admitted that its subsidiary, MS Motorservice, continued to sell engine parts to Russia after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with last deliveries being made in June 2022.

These were transactions under contracts concluded and paid for before the full-scale invasion; the delivery of goods was delayed because official verification and approval procedures are time-consuming and complex.

Rheinmetall said it decided to complete the contracts to avoid penalties.

MS Motorservice manufactures pistons, oil pumps, water pumps and exhaust gas recirculation valves, among other things. The company used to sell its products to Russian wholesalers who collected the deliveries and paid for imports to Russia.

In the spring of 2022, Rheinmetall's board announced that it was winding down its already small presence in the Russian market. The company says that the supply of engine parts does not contradict this decision.

For reference: Rheinmetall is Germany’s largest arms manufacturing concern. According to Rheinmetall’s own data, it is one of the three largest manufacturers of military equipment and ammunition in the West. Rheinmetall's current stock market value is over 10 billion euros.

Previously: In May 2023, Rheinmetall said it wanted to provide Ukraine with artillery shells and announced plans to produce up to 600,000 shells per year. Rheinmetall and Ukroboronprom (Ukrainian Defense Industry, a state-owned defence industry concern) have also agreed to set up a joint firm to repair tanks in Ukraine.

