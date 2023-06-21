All Sections
Over 50 Russian strikes on border area recorded in Chernihiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 21 June 2023, 00:58
Over 50 Russian strikes on border area recorded in Chernihiv Oblast
ATTACKS. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Operational Command Pivnich (North) has reported that Russian occupation troops attacked the areas of five border settlements in Chernihiv Oblast on 20 June.

Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North)

Quote: "As of 23:00 on 20 June, Russian troops shelled the border areas of Chernihiv Oblast once again."

Details: Between 10:35 and 11:15, 27 strikes, presumably from tubed artillery, were recorded in and around the settlement of Yanzhulivka.

Between 10:45 and 11:30, five strikes, presumably from a 120 mm mortar, were recorded near Leonivka.

Between 14:10 and 14:30, 10 strikes, supposedly from an 82 mm mortar, were recorded in the vicinity of Karpovychi.

Between 18:05 and 18:10, five strikes, presumably from a 120 mm mortar, were recorded in the area of Khrinivka.

Between 17:28 and 18:57, 10 strikes, presumably from tubed artillery, were recorded near Yeline.

Quote: "There were no reports of casualties among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure."

