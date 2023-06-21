Over 50 Russian strikes on border area recorded in Chernihiv Oblast
Operational Command Pivnich (North) has reported that Russian occupation troops attacked the areas of five border settlements in Chernihiv Oblast on 20 June.
Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North)
Quote: "As of 23:00 on 20 June, Russian troops shelled the border areas of Chernihiv Oblast once again."
Details: Between 10:35 and 11:15, 27 strikes, presumably from tubed artillery, were recorded in and around the settlement of Yanzhulivka.
Between 10:45 and 11:30, five strikes, presumably from a 120 mm mortar, were recorded near Leonivka.
Between 14:10 and 14:30, 10 strikes, supposedly from an 82 mm mortar, were recorded in the vicinity of Karpovychi.
Between 18:05 and 18:10, five strikes, presumably from a 120 mm mortar, were recorded in the area of Khrinivka.
Between 17:28 and 18:57, 10 strikes, presumably from tubed artillery, were recorded near Yeline.
Quote: "There were no reports of casualties among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure."
